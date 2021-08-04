Governor Brad Little took a moment to answer some local questions while he was in town for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo on July 29.
He was presented with questions about the new rise in Covid cases, the drought and representation of rural counties.
Gov. Little was adamant that the state of Idaho would not shut down for COVID again. He based that premise on the fact that the medical community better knows how to handle the virus now than at the beginning of the pandemic, and the fact that hospitals are better prepared with personal protection equipment.
The initial surge of the pandemic had hospital administrators going to the governor saying, “We don’t have enough PPE. .. the hospitals said if we don’t have ways to protect ourselves, we aren’t going to take care of these people,” said the Gov. Little.
“When it started, there was a lot of uncertainty. ...We were worried about hospital capacity,” he said.
He also said the state is not going to be making any mandates about people getting the vaccine, although he hoped they would.
“State isn’t going to pressure individuals,” he said. “We’ve got a billion people vaccinated, the vaccine is safe.”
Gov. Little said that the economy will reflect people’s decisions on whether to be vaccinated or not. “If numbers get worse it won’t be government, people will stop going out, commerce will slow down. I was hoping it would get better, that you could fly without being covered,” he said.
But individual companies will determine whether their employees will be revaccinated or not. “That’s always been the case,” he said, citing hospital requirements for employees to get flu vaccines during flu season. “It’s no different in the health industry pre-covid.”
Turning his attention to the current drought, Gov. Little said recent monsoonal rains in Arizona, New Mexico and Southern Utah have alleviated pressure on federal resources, which are now responding to large fires in Idaho. He was in Lewiston July 28, where firefighters were praised for saving many homes from a 100,000 acre blaze there.
He also noted that one of the challenges to fighting fires was a shortage in aviation fuel.
“Nobody thought commercial and recreation travel was going to do what it has. The refineries weren’t making aviation fuel,” he said. “But the economy is boiling,” he said, and the refineries just haven’t caught up production with demand.
Even though U.S. President Joe Biden stopped construction on some major fuel lines, they weren’t done and carrying fuel, so that isn’t the reason for high fuel prices, said Gov. Little. It is due to high demand.
Also related to the drought, he said, is the allocation of water. Some of his most important appointments are those made to the Bear River Commission, he said, so Idaho can maintain its claims on that water. that the Idaho side is well represented when we negotiate our the use of the water out of Bear Lake.
In times of drought, the youngest water rights get cut off first. “That’s been the norm in the West. Drought will exacerbate it. It isn’t very pretty, but that’s the best system we have...” and “most agricultural water rights are older than any other water rights.”
“Franklin is the oldest city in the State of Idaho, so some of those water rights around there are the oldest in the state. Irrigation in this part of the state is the oldest irrigation in the whole state. So if Franklin is in trouble, the rest of the state is in a lot more trouble than Franklin,” he said.
The final topic of discussion was balancing the needs of urban and rural areas. The number of people per acre has gone down because of technology and one farmer buying out another. “But that’s been the case ever since they put lights on tractors,” he said. But although people may move to Boise and Pocatello, they spend a lot of their weekends out in rural Idaho and “it is important that we keep the superstructure there and that we keep rural Idaho thriving.” The depopulation of the West is a constant issue, he said, but there are things that are being done that can help balance the demands.
Gov. Little hosts Capitol for a Day around the state. Last year, it was held in Dayton. He does that “so that my cabinet knows what I know, that rural Idaho is very important to the state.”
Being a resident of Emmett, a town similar in size to Preston, the governor said he is sensitive to the issue. “That’s one of the reasons we are spending more money on rural roads, and putting a lot of money into broadband into rural communities, more money to local highway districts, and county road districts,” he said. “I am hopeful that with more broadband in some of these areas, people are going to want to live in Preston instead of Salt Lake or Boise. Going through the pandemic, people “have learned that they can work remotely and can do a lot of different things. I think it is going to be a boon to rural Idaho.”
And the governor hopes people will move to small town Idaho. Why?
“Because it is a better way of life. There is less crime,” he said. Gov. Little believes Idaho should continue to invest in schools. “A lot of things that used to be only available in urban areas are now available everywhere” due to broadband connectivity. That’s the first step to balancing rural and urban needs. The other, he said is reapportionment
“We are just about ready to start — in another month — reapportionment. If rural areas are growing faster than urban areas they are going to get more representation — that’s part of the US Constitution. But, “this district is one of the toughest. This is one of the biggest districts and they hodgepodge it together from other districts. But that’s what the constitution says. ...you are going to be with 54,999 people to make up a district. I hope (Mark Gibbs or Mark Harris) will represent when you get done with reapportionment,” he said. “Rural Idaho is well represented in the Idaho Legislature. I don’t see that changing for a long, long time.”
From the governor’s seat, Idaho is mostly rural and conservative. Blaine county, Teton County, downtown Boise and maybe Latah County and that’s it, the rest of the state is — rural Idaho is well represented. I know it is tough on the state because you are so far away from the capital, but my friends in southern Utah feel SLC is the bane of all existence also.