Governor Brad Little joined public health district directors today during statewide media events to highlight the strong state-local collaboration taking place in Idaho’s response to COVID-19.
“When it comes to our public health response, our plans for school reopening, and our support for businesses across Idaho, we are focused on working closely with local officials and local leaders,” Governor Little said. “Strong state-local collaboration is needed to protect Idahoans’ health, get our kids safely back to school, and continue our economic rebound.”
Governor Little also announced Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds plan for at least another two weeks. Additional information is available at https://rebound.idaho.gov/.
Governor Little said he supports city officials and local public health districts as they adopt measures to slow COVID-19 spread in their communities in order to preserve healthcare capacity and protect lives.
In March and April, the statewide approach was appropriate because there was not enough personal protective equipment for businesses and healthcare workers, testing and contract tracing were limited, and some parts of Idaho faced alarming healthcare capacity constraints. Although increased COVID-19 spread is occurring in Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls, Bonneville, and Kootenai counties, some parts of Idaho still have no confirmed cases and no community spread of the disease, making the local approach to decision making appropriate at this time.
Governor Little encourages Idaho citizens and businesses to take the ONE Idaho pledge by committing to wear masks when appropriate, practice physical distancing, washing hands and surfaces regularly, and staying home when sick. Information is available at https://one.idaho.gov/.