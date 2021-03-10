Preston City and Franklin County officials were pleased with a visit they had with Idaho Governor Brad Little last week.
Preston City Mayor Dan Keller set up the meeting to bring to the governor’s attention the huge gap between the city’s budget and the government mandated new sewer plant.
“This was a good opportunity for us to meet face-to-face,” said Keller. After thanking the governor for what he’s been doing for communities during the COVID pandemic, the delegation let him know that the city will need any available funding to pay for the scheduled sewer plant.
“The cost is going to exceed Preston’s annual budget by over 10 times,” he told the governor. Keller asked him specifically to have his people look at dropping the interest rates on the interim loan that has been taken out by the city to pay for the plant.
“Cutting interest by even 1% will save us $1 million,” said Keller. He felt the governor was sincere when he said he’d ask his people to put the concern on the top of their list of things to address.
“I feel like it was worth our time to visit with him. It was a good one-on one meeting. When I came to office, I said we’d roll over every stone to get this at the lowest cost possible,” he said.
Councilman Brent Dodge was pleased with the meeting as well.
“The reception was very warm. The governor mentioned some additional funding that Idaho hopes to receive from the Federal government within the next month to help with infrastructure,” said Dodge. The funding package could be as much as $600 million, he said.
Sen. Mark Harris, Rep. Marc Gibbs and State Controller Brandon Woolf attended the meeting as well.