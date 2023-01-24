Eighteen women attended their “Devotional Painting” get-together on Saturday, December 10, at Grace Fellowship Church in Preston.
“We call this time ‘Devotional Painting’ because it is about more than painting for fun, though that is certainly part of it. It is about a time to draw close to God, to devote our hearts to Him,” explained Jeanine Webb, wife of Pastor-Elder Joel Webb and who coordinated the event with Kathie Palazzolo and also asked to give the devotional message.
In the past, the women have done paintings with Christian themes, but sometimes they just paint generic seasonal themes.
“We paint because it’s fun to do together! Sometimes what we paint ties very directly into the devotional message or a theme Bible verse, and other times it only ties in loosely, which was the case this time,” said Jeanine. “We painted a wintry scene because it fit with the winter season.”
Painting a winter snowy tree picture with acrylics on canvas was taught by a founding member of the church, Kathie Palazzolo. Most of the time Kathie gives the devotional message along with teaching the painting class.
“Kathie is a wonderful speaker and has spoken at many women’s conferences, retreats, and Bible studies. This time Kathie just wanted to teach the painting,” offered Jeanine.
The devotional message “What Mary did know and what you can know, too,” was given by Jeanine Webb. “I chose to give the message I did because it was on my heart after prayer and it fit with the Christmas season.“
While waiting for the background of their paintings to dry, Jeanine welcomed the ladies and introduced her devotional message saying, “Winter can be beautiful, but it also can be a hard season, kind of like our painting. The actual painting of this picture is a beautiful experience, but it is also hard, in the sense that I could never paint this without Kathie’s step-by-step instruction. Thank you, Kathie, for sharing your talents with us,” said Jeanine. “At this Devotional Painting we’re devoting this specific time right now to draw close to God by looking at His Word.”
Jeanine gave the example of the arrival of the Angel Gabriel to Mary who is suddenly thrust into a totally new season of her life.
“It is a beautiful season, but a hard season. Through the Angel Gabriel, God told Mary some very specific things that she could hold onto as rock-solid truth. We, too, can hold onto these truths because God has also told us these very same things through His Word, the Bible. So, what did Mary know? And what can you know?” asked Jeanine.
The women followed along with Jeanine reading from Luke 1 in the Bible. She explained what Mary knew: God was with her so she need not be afraid; Mary was a recipient of God’s unmerited favor; God had a plan and purpose for Mary in His eternal kingdom; with God nothing is impossible; and Mary knew to worship God for who He is and what He has done. Jeanine then pointed to other Bible passages in which these same truths are given to us.
Jeanine concluded her talk with an invitation to the ladies to worship God and respond to Him in the same way as Mary in Luke 1, “Behold, I am a servant of the Lord. Let it be to me according to your word. My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior.”
Christmas cookie treats were served for refreshments.
