The annual Candlelight Christmas Eve service at The Grace Fellowship Church on Friday, Dec. 24, was well-attended despite a cold, snowy night. Worshippers were warmly welcomed as they gathered in the warmth of the church building to focus on the real meaning of Christmas: Celebrating the birth of Jesus, the long-awaited Messiah, who came to Earth to save us from our sins.
Pastor Jim Mitchell gave a powerful Christmas message reflecting upon 2 Corinthians 9:15, "Thanks be to God for His Unspeakable Gift."
The service included congregational singing of the Christmas carols "Joy to the World," "The First Noel," and "What Child Is This?" led by Pastor Joel Webb accompanying them on the guitar. Special music included a beautiful piano arrangement of "O Little Town of Bethlehem," and a quartet composed of two adults and two youth singing "O Come All You Unfaithful" with lyrics calling all to "come see what your God has done."
The service concluded with a congregational standing in a circle for the candle lighting while various Bible verses were read reminding them that Jesus is the Light of the World. The congregation sang "Silent Night."
Grace Fellowship Church invites all to their regular weekly worship services held every Sunday 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m. at 16 North State Street, Preston.