Grace Fellowship Church is putting on a Family Bible Camp on July 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. A parent or grandparent is asked to stay with children who attend, said Jeanine Webb, co-director of Children & Youth ministry at Grace Fellowship Church. “We are following state and CDC guidelines to make this a safe and fun event to share the good news of Jesus with our community.”
Family Bible Camp will be held at Grace Fellowship Church, 16 South State Street, Preston. Call (208) 223-4047 or e-mail GraceFellowshipPreston@gmail.com to register.