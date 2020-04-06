In keeping with their yearly tradition of holding worship Easter services at the city park, Pastor Tom Johnson of the Grace Fellowship Church, and his wife, Cyrena, plan to gather for a drive-in church service, Sunday, April 12, in the Stokes Marketplace parking lot, 217 South State, Preston.
He will set up speakers in the back of his pickup so the message can be heard by his congregation from the comfort of their car.
“I check the Idaho COVID-19 site daily to review the Idaho State guidelines so that we can adhere to them for our church to make sure to keep our members safe,” said Cyrena. “Since we can’t meet at the park this year for our Easter services ... we thought (drive-in church) was a great idea. We’re grateful to Stokes to let us have our service there.”
Those who attend the service are requested to park in every other parking space and to stay in their cars to adhere to the social distancing regulations, said the pastor.
He has been live-streaming Sunday services for Grace Fellowship members and will also live-stream the Easter service, which begins with live music at 10:15 a.m., April 12.
Vocalists Jade Vancorler and Cyrena - who also plays the guitar - and Mindy Lambert on the keyboard will perform the music. The Easter message will start at 10:45 a.m.
“Easter is a time for the community, who can’t gather in church buildings, to get together and give hope to the community of the risen Lord but we are adamant about observing the guidelines sent by Governor Little. It is our responsibility to stay safe,” said Cyrena.
Grace Fellowship Church will also live-stream a Good Friday Service, Friday, April 10, at 7 p.m. There will be a live-stream Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 12, at 6:45 a.m. The services can be accessed at www.prestongrace.com (click “Go to Live Stream”) or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebook page.