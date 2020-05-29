Grace period to register recreational vehicles extended until end of June

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, in consultation with Gov. Brad Little, asked law enforcement agencies to suspend enforcement of 2020 registrations for recreational vehicles until July 1.
A current grace period was set to expire at the end of May. The extension allows the department time to complete the transition to a new registration system, which ultimately will give customers the ability to easily buy or renew registrations online, at county motor vehicle offices or at retail vendors.
Registration sales were paused, as planned, for most of April to allow the transition from the old system to the new one, including migrating the data of nearly 320,000 customers. The COVID-19 outbreak complicated the transition when it closed county motor vehicle offices (“DMVs”), which traditionally handled half of the registrations.
This pause and shutdowns created a backlog of customers wanting to register, renew or get help – overloading the department’s phone lines.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience, and please know we’re working hard to improve the website sales and to get the county offices and retailers selling again,” said Tammy Kolsky, the department’s manager of Registrations and Reservations.
The department continues to refine the registration website, making it easier to use – and more than 10,000 customers have successfully bought or renewed registrations for boats, off-highway vehicles and snowmobiles with it.
In coming weeks, the department anticipates bringing the local motor vehicle offices and hundreds of retail vendors back online, giving customers more purchasing options.
Customers who call the department for assistance and are placed on hold have the option to leave a call-back number, which Kolsky suggests they use. Whether a customer leaves a call-back number or remains on hold, they have the same place in line and will be serviced in the order in which they called.