Preston High, West Side High and Franklin County High officials adjusted graduation ceremonies at the three schools to celebrate the culmination of a high school career for 241 youth last week.
At Preston High School, the students filed in small groups with their families to the gymnasium, where the graduate walked down onto the gym floor to receive their diploma from district officials while their family observed from the mezzanine. They then met up and exited the building and the next graduate entered with their family. The ceremonies began at 3 p.m. and were followed by graduates from Franklin County High who followed the same pattern. A parade in their honor was held at 7 p.m.
At West Side High, wind and rain changed plans to hold the graduation ceremony on the school’s football field to in the Dahle Fine Arts Center. Graduates were seated six feet apart on the stage while groups of four supporters were invited to sit separated from others in the auditorium.
The graduation ceremonies were live-streamed and recorded. They can be found on YouTube.