A couple weeks ago, I had the privilege of spending a few hours in Santaquin, Utah visiting my daughter and her little family. This unit includes her Los Angeles Lakers and Star Wars-obsessed husband and two adorable little grandsons nicknamed “Tater-bug” and “Fry Sauce.” Tater is 3 years old and Fry Sauce is about 8 months. Despite just a three hour drive time, I have not had a face-to-face visit in about six months.
We enjoyed some fine Mexican food, took neighborhood walks and played combat with light sabres. Tater knows the game and did a fine acting job by falling to the floor in agony as I “got him.” Camera phones snapped plenty of photos, one of which inspired these written thoughts.
Tater is not a big fan of cuddling, but Fry Sauce does not have a choice, so on my lap he sat as my hostage. If I could include this photo as part of this story, it would not need to be explained; I would not need to write another word. But in its absence, I will try to describe it for you.
Dressed in just a soft onesie, he is sitting on my legs, staring up at my whiskers, eyeglasses and hat. A new face he does not recognize but smiles broadly anyway. He tentatively reaches up occasionally to touch my beard and reaches for the glasses, but I know enough to keep those out of reach. Wide-eyed, grinning, drooling now and then, he was very content except for the occasional wiggle and squirm to locate his Mom or Dad for a sense of security. At his young age of development, he does not yet have complete head or trunk control. So, Grandpa’s pediatric therapist’s hands are holding him in a loving snuggle. One hand on his chest, the other one on his legs. This gives him confidence to remain content on my lap.
As I examined the photos Courtney took with my phone, one feature really stood out and made me emotional. Aside from his beautiful face and smile, and my ever growing older appearance, it was the size of my hands on his body that moved me. I have never felt that I had especially large hands, despite my height and general size. But in this photo, they looked huge.
As I drove back home to Idaho, my thoughts were on that photo. In the beginning of life, these little ones need our hands for the physical support they give. Feeding, changing diapers, bathing, dressing … all things we do for them with our hands. As they grow and mature, less manual assistance from us becomes the norm, except for when we reach into our wallet for money!
I have always felt there is no better feeling in the world than holding a child’s hand as we stroll down the sidewalk or through the store parking lot. I had the rule for my two older grandsons that when they exited the car to enter a store, they were to take my hands for a safe crossing of the parking lot. They are in their teens now, and we still do that! I love it!
Whenever I see a parent walking with a child, especially a toddler, I stop and gaze, remembering when my two children were that age … kinda wishing they still were. In the past, I have worked with several patients of the young toddler and grade school age with balance and mobility issues. A large part of our therapy sessions was simply walking together, practicing their stride. My hand wrapped around theirs, giving them support and confidence. That’s one of those second paychecks of my job … holding a child’s hand. I am a rich man thanks to those second paychecks.
At my father’s funeral 25 years ago, I spoke of all the things I learned at my father’s hands. Things like changing the oil on my car, shooting a shotgun, balancing a checkbook, and the art of free throws on the backyard court. My favorite photo of Dad, Mom and me, shows his big farm-worked hands resting on my shoulders in a nonverbal display of his love and affection for me.
This photo of Fry Sauce and me reminded me of that pose, where Grandpa’s hands are doing the job they are meant to do. Protect, love, tickle, support, guide and comfort. We hold onto many things throughout our lives … as for me … I hope it’s always a grandchild’s hand that I am holding. Be forewarned, Slow Hand, Peanut, Tater-bug, Fry Sauce and the just arrived first granddaughter (Jelly Bean my beauty queen), Grandpa Todd does not ever plan to let go!
