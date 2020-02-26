The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) awarded the Larsen-Sant Library, and 10 other Idaho libraries, grants to promote “equity, diversity and inclusion.”
The Larsen Sant Library will put $300 to increase its Spanish language section, including Spanish/English bi-lingual books.
It will also use $200 for signage to promote a welcome feel to all library patrons.
“We are just trying to include everyone and let them know they are important,” said Teresa Rasmussen, assistant director of the library.
The library, located at 109 South First East, Preston, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday — Thursday, from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. on Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.