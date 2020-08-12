The majority of the Franklin County Commissioners' Aug. 10 discussion was centered around the Oxford Mountain Analytics Contract and improvements to the county landfill.
Oxford Mountain Analytics is the GIS contract for updating the GIS system at the Assessor's Office. The Commissioners are pleased with the progress so far and approved extending the contract for another year. The current focus will be on imputing/correcting addresses so Emergency responders can accurately map their destination. All deeds back to 1995 are now available through the program online and it was decided to extend that to at least 1990.
No action was taken on the request to approve a new cell at the landfill due to lack of information from the CES engineers. The longevity of the landfill has been extended due to new practices, but a new cell is still necessary to make the best use of the landfill for years to come.
County roads were also discussed and the possibility of working with the Forest Service on some projects in the county that will be funded through stimulus money.
The commissioners approved the replacement of the front and side windows of the Courthouse. A grant will be used to cover $50,000 of the cost. The rest will come from an unanticipated sales tax revenue that came in during the fiscal year.
At the fairgrounds, work is progressing on new drains and asphalt. The biggest challenge has been the lack of a slope to the area for drainage.
The bathroom constructed by Mason Henrie as an Eagle project has been completed. The commissioners approved a sign for it which will have the names of donors listed.
The final business of the day was deciding how to implement procedures necessary to meet the standards required for COVID-19 precautions before trials resume. The date to resume trials has been set for Sep. 14.
The county bills and minutes were approved.