The State Department of Education will award about $1.5 million in five-year grants to operate after-school programs across Idaho starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
Local educational agencies, community-based organizations, tribal organizations and other public and private organizations are eligible to apply for the funds. Grant applications are due by Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
“Idaho’s 21st Century Community Learning Center afterschool programs are instrumental in supporting the whole family,” said Sheena Strickler, 21st CCLC and student safety coordinator for the State Department of Education. “Our programs have the ability to reduce achievement gaps by supporting students academically, socially and emotionally. Afterschool programs also help alleviate child care costs and keep our parents working.”
The 21st Century afterschool program currently funds 38 grants that serve 87 schools throughout Idaho. The program provides academic enrichment opportunities and a broad array of additional services such as STEM, art, music, physical fitness, cultural diversity, drug and violence prevention, and youth development activities to students during non-school hours.
The State Department of Education will host four free Regional RFA workshops across the state in November to help applicants understand the process and requirements.
· Monday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to noon, 1000 W. Garden Ave., North Idaho College, Coeur d’Alene
· Wednesday, Nov. 6: 8 a.m. to noon, 1303 E. Central Dr., West Ada School District, Meridian
· Tuesday, Nov. 12: 8 a.m. to noon, 3115 Poleline Rd., Pocatello School District, Pocatello
· Wednesday, Nov. 13: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 201 4th Ave E., TwinFalls Public Library, Twin Falls
To register for the upcoming Request for Application (RFA) workshops, visit the State Department of Education website. Participants should download the Application Guidance and Scoring Rubric from the application website before attending an RFA workshop.
Funding is available through Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.
Applicants seeking additional information can contact Kailamai Nguyen at (208) 332-6960 or knguyen@sde.idaho.gov.