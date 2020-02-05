Preston wrestlers had some good matches last week despite their team losses. They travel to Canyon Ridge today, Feb. 5, and Pocatello on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8 for the Dick Fleischmann Classic.
“We had a good week,” said Coach Jason Keller. “We wrestled a dual with Rigby and Sugar Salem and lost both of them. We also wrestled over the weekend and for the most part we had kids wrestle well. We are getting to the later part of the season and hope to get kids healthy and ready to make a run at state.”
Highlights for the Indians were as follows:
Paul Gregory (120 lbs) pinned Jerry Carlton (Salmon) 0:20 into the match and Max Leavitt (West Side) immediately.
In an exhibition match Tayden Edwards pinned Camilla Tew (West Side) immediately at 120 lbs.
Brayden Weisbeck (126 lbs) pinned Ryker Anderson (Rigby) in 3:39 and Max Mumford (West Side) immediately. He defeated Kyler Singleton (Sugar-Salem) by major decision 12-0.
Lincoln Bradford (132 lbs) pinned Aurion Nealey (Rigby) in 2:41 and Ben Yancey (West Side) immediately.
Caigun Keller (145 lbs) pinned Shadrach Groll (West Side) immediately.
Archer Andersen (138 lbs) pinned a Rigby opponent at the 1:32 mark, wrestling 152 lbs in an exhibition match.
Drevin Rigby wrestled an exhibition match at 170 lbs and defeated his Rigby opponent by major decision 16-5.
Tait Rawlings wrestled at 170 lbs and pinned Cameron Peterson (West Side) immediately. He also won two exhibition matches. One against a Rigby opponent whom he pinned in 5:18 and the other against Bo Gneiting (Rigby). He pinned Gneiting at the 3:33 mark.