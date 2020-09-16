The Larsen-Sant Library now carries six books written by Kwen Delos Griffeth, a 1972 Preston High alumnus who has found success selling his novels on Amazon.
The novels include the first three books of his Big Sky Series: “Cast A Long Shadow,” “Snow Blind” and “Greener Pastures,” as well as the Sam and Laura trilogy: “The Law of Moses,” “A Higher Calling,” and “Vengeance is Mine.” Finished, has written a side story related to the series.
Griffeth, a USA Today bestselling author, has authored 16 novels and plans to write three or four more books in the Big Sky series. Some of them garnered for him Gold and Silver medals from the Readers’ Favorite International Book Contest.
“Those patrons that enjoy westerns and adventure stories may like these books,” said library director Laura Wheatley. “We are excited to provide books written by local talent and we look forward to carrying more titles in the future,” she said.
Griffeth has recently relocated back to Cub River, where he was raised.
“Yes, it is a new building and the name has changed from when I first met Hemingway, Steinbeck and Doyle here, but to have my books share shelf space in my hometown library is both exciting and humbling,” said Griffeth.