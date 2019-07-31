Grilled Steak and Watermelon Salad

Watermelon and steak are grilled and served with a bright and colorful salad. This recipe is perfect for summertime!
INGREDIENTS
4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 to 5 ounces each)1 teaspoon ground coriander1 teaspoon ground cumin2 slices seedless baby watermelon, 1 inch thick (about 1 pound each)Salt and pepper8 cups baby arugula or spinach leaves1/4 cup reduced-fat balsamic or Italian dressing1 cup halved cherry tomatoes1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheeseINSTRUCTIONS
Combine coriander and cumin; press evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange watermelon slices around steak. Grill steaks, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill watermelon 2 to 4 minutes or until grill marks form, turning once. Carve steaks into slices. Cut each watermelon slice into 6 wedges. Season beef and watermelon with salt and pepper, as desired. Combine arugula and dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Divide arugula among four serving plates. Arrange beef and watermelon on salad; top evenly with tomatoes, onion and cheese.