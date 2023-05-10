Support Local Journalism

The Weston City Council meetings are swiftly establishing a new norm. After years of attending meetings with only me, myself and I, the meeting room is now standing room only. The reason: the water hookups are flowing again.

The first item up for discussion that evening was Joe Kennedy’s building lot applications. With the Weston Creek Canal Co. signing off on the project, provided that an irrigation line running through the properties is moved from its current position, the council extended their preliminary approval of the project. This gave Joe the confidence to proceed with the purchase of the property.


