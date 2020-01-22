The West Side School District seems to have gotten some late Christmas presents. The Beutler Middle School is to be awarded a National Blue Ribbon Award for the state of Idaho. Beutler Middle School received this prestigious award as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School. At Beutler, 74 percent were graded to be proficient in English and 67 percent as proficient in mathematics.
“These four schools provide outstanding service to their communities, districts and, most of all, their students. They are outstanding examples of Idaho educators’ dedication and achievements, helping their students succeed regardless of background, economic status or prior performance levels. These educators’ skill, hard work and individualized attention inspire their students to accomplish amazing things,” states the State Superintendent.
The next present came from State Representative Chad Christensen. During this current legislative session Representative Christensen joined up with the Idaho Blue Cross for their Steps for Schools challenge. The program provides Fitbits to state legislators so they can track their steps, if they get 10,000 steps a day then the organization of their choosing receives $500 with an additional $250 if he doubles the number of steps. The Pirates are pulling for Rep. Christensen.
I was noted that the legislature is not the only ones in a giving mood. Harold B. Lee Elementary students served the community in various ways throughout the month of December. The Elks Lodge food basket project received over 1,500 cans from West Side students. The handmade paper stockings made by H.B. Lee students were handed out by Preston City Police Department when they pulled someone over.
The Lion’s Quest class, in the middle school, cut out, tied, and presented four fleece quilts to the Franklin County Medical Center. In addition to that Joey Hansen and Maxwell Mumford built and donated two picnic tables for students to use at lunchtime.
The high school is beginning two new clubs this year, an Orchestra Club for grades sixth through 12, and a high school Spanish club, which sounds “muy bien.”
An overview of the district’s growth and the construction projects needed to handle it followed. In the eight school years between May of 2007-2015, the school district grew by 68 students or 1.3 percent. Since May of 2016 the school district has grown by 153 students, or five percent; that’s more than double the students in less than half the time. To handle this there are the 12 new classrooms currently being built on the east side of Beutler Middle School, in addition to several other projects.
A possible project for the future may be the construction of a new multipurpose room. Some of those purposes will be as a lunch room for the Kindergarten through eighth grade students; there may be a performing platform for small class productions, and as a place for PE class, sports practices and recreational leagues to meet.
Another project will be a light refurbishment of the elementary. A future expansion of the elementary is also in the not so distant future. The elementary’s expansion will depend on the middle school’s expansion and what rooms are needed most among the elementary, middle and high schools. At the current growth rate of at least 25 students a year in the district, the elementary will need more rooms in about seven years. At present some of the carpet on both the walls and floors are beginning to show their age and are separating from their respective surfaces in some cases.
The new high school is beginning to peak over the horizon, but only just. At present it is little more than something to discuss and brain storm. With the growing number of students it is projected that the new building will need to be constructed sooner rather than later, though that future time is well over a decade away.