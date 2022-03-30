I have met Ammon Bundy only once and talked with him for about ten minutes after his town hall meeting in Preston, Idaho a few weeks ago. Since then, I have been scrutinizing the difference between his reputed and real life, and I have decided to actively support his race for governor of Idaho.
I believe in all “ten reasons” Ammon Bundy is running for office. But there is one of supreme importance to Idahoans of which I have a particular understanding: “Taking back all of Idaho’s land from the Federal Government so that it’s richness can be utilized by the people.”
I had three roles as the Water Operations Manager of the South Tahoe Public Utility District: 1) to protect Lake Tahoe’s spectacular water quality from algae generating wastewater contamination, 2) to provide drinking water to a community of 37,000 full-time residents and an equal number of visitors, and 3) supply reclaimed wastewater for the irrigation of cattle ranches and hay fields in Diamond Valley, California at the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
In other words, I am familiar with the types of regulations, such as extra-Constitutional land acquisition doctrine and practices used for the preservation of wildlife, such as the desert tortoise, by the Bureau of Land Management that threatened to destroy the Bundy family’s living and its way of life in southern Nevada.
Over just a few decades, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA), the first regional government of its kind in the United States authorized by Congress, sent the human element of the Tahoe Basin first to its knees and then crushed its spirit. There is all but nothing left of the middle-class and long-time business owners. It has been replaced by an inauthentic corporate presence and their low-income employees. I wish I could tell you all I know about government overreach.
Regional government of any kind is a shocking hoax. It eviscerates representative government, especially town, city, county, and even state government.
I invite the reader to go to the Wikipedia website and read the second paragraph describing the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s mission. Then go to the Bureau of Land Management’s home page. Their language about helping the environment and the economy, and their methods to do so, read almost identically.
With further reading, you’ll note after fifty-three years of TRPA’s existence it still hasn’t come close to getting it right. It has not brought an environmental or economic nirvana. It has brought unending enmity.
I have lived in and watched Idaho and the western states experiencing Tahoe’s fate. And it won’t take decades because it’s already well along, and Governor Little does not begin to recognize it.
Read about the Supreme Court TRPA private land acquisition decisions, represented in 2002, against Tahoe landowner’s pleas for fair treatment, by none other than the supposedly conservative John G. Roberts, now the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. This decision can easily be applied to Idaho. Learn about how this land acquisition and other costly environmental programs mercilessly wore down the long-time citizens of South Lake Tahoe and the entire Tahoe Basin.
“Context is everything,” it is said. In my research, I came to realize it is essential to understand all of Ammon Bundy’s story, and you can do so by going to You Tube to find the video “The True Story of the Bunkerville Standoff.” He openly asks you to decide what you would have done if you were him. Continue to follow Ammon’s story with the video of Congressman Greg Walden on YouTube entitled “Congressman Greg Walden addresses U.S. House on situation in Harney County, OR,” and then keep going with your research. It is that important.
Ammon Bundy’s two-year imprisonment (one year in solitary confinement) and complete exoneration remind me in many ways of Martin Luther King, Jr’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” Read it’s eleven pages. It will be one of the best things you ever do for your integrity. Of course, Martin Luther King’s is a different and even more horrific setting. But it fits my narrative perfectly. There was a prejudice, or at the least a deep insensitivity, against the locals of Tahoe, and there is a growing prejudice in federal land and environmental ethos against ranchers, farmers, miners, dairymen, loggers, mechanics, and all the muscular and associated industries so important to human life and the character of the state of Idaho.
Go to a townhall or Ammon Bundy’s website and watch him speak. He is not what the media makes him out to be. He is not “militant” or “anti-government.” He is for good government but has not shied away from civil disobedience to correct severe moral or governmental wrongdoing, including even standing up for just one baby named Cyrus. Follow this story as well and obtain all the facts.
Ammon Bundy is a humble, judicious, honest, composed, and sober gentleman. He has the proven courage of a leader. He appeals to young and old. He is a man for this and all seasons in Idaho, and his efforts could even reverberate throughout our nation. He respects constitutional government and will protect and work with the legislative and judicial branches of the state of Idaho to maintain the balance required for good representative government for all Idahoans.
His “ten reasons” to vote for him IS a heavy lift and a long pull for the citizens of Idaho, but Ammon Bundy has the character and agenda so many in Idaho like and want, and it is well worth pursuing. Get to know Ammon Bundy for yourself. Decide for yourself.
Rick Hydrick is a retired water operations manager from South Lake Tahoe, California who has lived in Preston since 2017.