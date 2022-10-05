Todd Thomas NEW

On three corners of my house, I have Japanese Snowball bushes. They have grown so tall that despite my height and a ladder, I struggle to trim the very tip-top branches. At my age and condition, I have no business climbing a ladder without supervision. The last thing I need to experience is to fall, end up with a broken hip, and become my own therapist. Ironically, I do suffer a bit of acrophobia.

I also have a man crush on battery powered yard tools. So, the thought occurred to me yesterday while standing on the lawn gazing up at those unreachable and untrimmed branches: “There’s a sale on Dewalt tools at Bomgaars!” I hopped in my truck and off I went and returned with two new power yard implements. A lawn edger and an extendable long pole trimmer were added to my collection.

