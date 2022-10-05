On three corners of my house, I have Japanese Snowball bushes. They have grown so tall that despite my height and a ladder, I struggle to trim the very tip-top branches. At my age and condition, I have no business climbing a ladder without supervision. The last thing I need to experience is to fall, end up with a broken hip, and become my own therapist. Ironically, I do suffer a bit of acrophobia.
I also have a man crush on battery powered yard tools. So, the thought occurred to me yesterday while standing on the lawn gazing up at those unreachable and untrimmed branches: “There’s a sale on Dewalt tools at Bomgaars!” I hopped in my truck and off I went and returned with two new power yard implements. A lawn edger and an extendable long pole trimmer were added to my collection.
For the rest of the afternoon I was on cloud nine. Assembling my new toys, recharging 20V batteries, and reading operation manuals. These new yard tools worked beautifully and I ended my Saturday yard work with the satisfaction of an improved curb appeal to my property. It did not hurt that I had some good Mongolian throat singing music on my garage speakers for the neighborhood to enjoy and a cold Diet Mt. Dew in reach. I was truly in my element.
As I was working and afterwards, I heard my Dad’s words in my mind: “To do the job right, you have to have the right tools.” Another farm lesson ringing true. It seems like the older I get, the wiser he becomes. Effort, outcome and job safety were all accomplished in my chores by having the right tools for the job. It felt so good to not experience that too well-known frustration of grabbing the wrong size wrench or making multiple trips to get some other implement to finish the job. My Dad could look at a bolt and know exactly which size wrench to send me to the tool box to fetch. I am more of a “take the whole set” kind of guy and try multiple sockets to get the correct one to fit. Please tell me I am not alone in this inefficient habit!?
My overthinking, ADD mind then extrapolated this farm lesson to other aspects of life; namely my other obsession with politics. We all will be casting votes here soon in November for national, state and local elections. Maybe a good analysis of the candidates is the question of: “Do they have the right tools for the job? And do they know how to use them?”
Possible tools in your tool box of plebiscite preparation might be, but not limited to:
• Moral character (difficult to accurately access, I admit)
• Experience in elected office.
• Age and available time to serve if elected{/span}
• Communication style (high priority for me)
• Educational background
• Existence or lack of a criminal record?
• Are they a team player or more interested in a will for power versus common good?
This sounds simplistic but that is how my mind works. If you are interested, I refer to my previous column entitled: “My Voting Criteria”, published in the Idaho State Journal on April 29,2022, prior to the spring primary. I delve into more detail about how I decide what or who my voting choices will be. Summarily, I suggested we evaluate the behavior of both the challenger and incumbent. For the challenger, is the crux of his/her campaign nothing but verbal assaults and attacks on the incumbent? Does he/she promote their own ideas for action if elected? For the incumbent, do they simply use the same vitriolic approach against their opponent or do they review, promote and tout their accomplishments while in office as proof of a job well done?
Dad also used to say: “KISS….Keep it simple stupid!”. I think I will use this criteria more often, even in choosing which box to fill in when November 8th arrives. After all, our system does have a return policy; it is called “re-election”. We do not even need a receipt; just continue to listen, watch, communicate and vote. Thanks Dad … JOB WELL DONE!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
