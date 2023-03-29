Dorothy Moon

Dorothy Moon IDGOP Chairwoman

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

National news outlets have recently taken an interest in Idaho’s prohibition on elective abortions. It’s not surprising, but it is further proof that the radicalization of our state is being coordinated by far-away organizations and out-of-state money.

Idaho’s prohibition on elective abortions went into effect after the United States Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In that case, the Supreme Court held that the U.S. Constitution does not contain an explicit or implied right to terminate an unwanted pregnancy.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.