...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles,
Montpelier, and Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
His birthday was last Sunday but with Lincoln Day events starting to occur around the Idaho Republican enclaves I thought it still timely to write something about good ole Abe.
I suppose more words have been written about our 16th president than any other. So nothing I can compose will shed any new light or knowledge except to show my respect and admiration for the man. If I were to host a picnic and be able to invite three heroes from history, my guest list would invariably include Jeff Gordon, Billy Gibbons (I realize neither are quite historical in the past tense) and Abraham Lincoln. Not sure what I should serve as a menu item. I doubt I would be able to speak much but my ears and attention would be on high alert. I picture Jeff, Billy and myself mesmerized by his storytelling and 6’4” stature. Definitely gonna snap some selfies to prove I am two inches taller!
The best reference I can make for anyone looking to read more about Lincoln, would be Doris Kearns Goodwin’s monumental work called, “Team of Rivals”. Any aspiring leader of business should study this book and the lessons therein. Any aspiring politician, or newly elected official would be wise to read it, make notes, and extrapolate it to their situation. An entire small town library’s shelves could be filled with nothing but books on Lincoln and his style. I own several volumes by different authors, but don’t have a good bookcase to store and display. Since Abe was a woodsman, good with an ax and his hands, maybe when he comes to my picnic, he can help me build one.
Abe is so quotable. “All I am or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother” is among my favorites. While not known as an overly religious man nor a baptized member of any specific congregation, he seems fond of a spiritual power and of angels.
From his first inaugural speech, he said, “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone of all this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature”.
When he speaks of our “better angels”, he is not referring to any one individual or person. He is referring to an aspect of temperament. A quality of character that seems to disappear with conflict, anger, and war. It means we should strive to go beyond what comes naturally or easily. It means, as my mom used to preach, “go the extra mile for others”. It should incline us towards cooperation and peace.
His Secretary of State William H. Seward described him as, “the guardian angel of the nation”. Mr. Seward was at one time a “rival” to Lincoln and was defeated by Abe for the presidential nomination in 1860. But true to form as in Ms. In Goodwin’s book, he became an ally, no longer a rival.
I have scoffed at some former politicians claiming they were called by God to serve us. I should respectfully not dispute that such internal inspiration can happen or has happened. The litmus test of their claim being their actions and words while both in office and even once out of office. I have never read anything where Abe makes such a claim. But, in my opinion, he very well could have been the foreordained man to lead the nation through a crisis of equal footing to the great Revolution of some 90 years previous.
For all you accomplished in just one term of presidency and only 56 years of life, for your quotes, your intelligence, your wisdom and your ultimate sacrifice….Thank you Abraham Lincoln…JOB WELL DONE!!
