The best part of a day on the tractor was often lunch break. After at least 4 to 5 hours of round and round, it was such a relief to idle that diesel engine down and climb out of the seat to stretch, walk around and open that metal lunch pail packed by Mom. It deserves mentioning that I did not get to decide when lunch time would occur. I was supervised by either my dad or our hired man Arnold Hansen. I had been trailing behind them on one of our two D4 Caterpillar crawlers. The pecking order did not give me the privilege of deciding when to stop; I kept going until they stopped.
Our common method was to park the tractor at an angle to provide some shade. Then sit down in the freshly plowed clay soil and lean back against the metal crawler tracks. You did not want to be near the front of the machine as the heat of the now cooling engine was uncomfortable.
I loved opening my lunch to see what the menu was for the day. These pails were the hinged, metal type with a small thermos in the top lid compartment. The bottom half would hold the sandwiches, box of raisins, chips and a sweet treat. My thermos was usually filled with cold milk whereas Dad had some bottled fruit. I did not like fruit, still don’t, so Mom never wasted that stuff on me. Sandwiches varied from tuna (my favorite) to peanut butter and honey.
The highlight was always the dessert … a Hostess Twinkie, cupcake or those coconut Snowballs! She bought them in bulk at the Hostess Thrift store in Logan, near Logan High School. The secret was that Mom put those snacks in the lunch box when they were still frozen. After a few hours bouncing around on the hot tractor, they were not only thawed but slightly warm as if just out of the oven. They melted on my tongue like gold ... yummy!
Lunch was never an hour, maybe 45 minutes if lucky. So after I gobbled it down, I would stretch out for a short snooze. Those dirt furrows sure made a good nest. Dad or Arnold would do the same but once I heard them stir and stand up, I knew my orders were given: “get back to work.”
My best farm lunches were not always the ones packed by Mom, but came from the farm wife of a neighbor who hired me to haul hay. Small bale days, all by muscle, every bale handled 2 or 3 times minimum to get it stacked in the barn. No cold sandwiches when you worked for Joe Fellows! Sweet Veda would have a full course hot meal ready at the kitchen table when the noon sun got toasty.
On one particular day, I made the pit stop in the mudroom bathroom for obvious reasons, before joining the family at the table. I was so tired from the morning pace that I plopped down on the commode for the first legitimate rest break of the day. I remember leaning against the wall and closing my eyes, waiting for mother nature. Without realizing, I dozed off, completely asleep! We have all done that right? Sometimes in church, maybe in the classroom, but never on the toilet!
I startled awake and scrambled out to eat lunch. Nobody said a word, but I think I had slumbered a good 10 minutes or so. I did not need a post-lunch nap like on the dry farm that day, already checked that box. Their son Jed and I still giggle about that memory to his day. What a great shared farm experience.
If I ever get to plow those fields again with Dad or Arnold, or haul hay for Joe, I am gonna be in charge! That cat nap is gonna be longer and I will make sure Mom puts more than just one Twinkie in my lunch!
Thanks Mom, Dad, Arnold and the Joe/Veda Fellows family….JOB WELL DONE!!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached attoddt@prestonid.us.
