“Gummosis” or “gumming” are general terms for when a stone fruit, (peach, apricot, cherry etc.) exude a gelatinous or gooey sap from under their bark in response to some sort of wound or environmental stressor. This is very common and may or may not be life-threatening to your tree. Gum often appears naturally at pruning wounds and where branches intersect. Fruit trees can even gum in response to frequent, shallow watering (think lawn watering). Drought, compacted soil and abrupt temperature changes can all cause gumming. When it is in response to an environmental stressor the gum or sap is usually clear to yellow or light gold. If the stressor can be alleviated or goes away on its own the tree should recover and perform well in the future.
Insects can cause gumming as the tree exudes sap in effort to defend itself against the intruder. These are usually easy to identify because holes will be evident where the insect bored into the bark. Shothole borer drills pencil lead-sized holes. The flathead borer creates oval holes. The greater peachtree borer does its damage near the soil line. Peach twig borer works at the tips of peach and apricot branches. Gumming in response to a boring insect will include frass (dark spots) within the exuded sap. Using the appropriate treatment for the pest will allow the tree to resume normal health and growth.
The two causes of gummosis that you don’t want to have are bacterial and cytospora/perennial canker. If the gumming is milky or dark colored, then you likely have one of these infections.
Cytospora canker or perennial canker is one of the most common diseases of fruit trees. Cytospora is caused by a fungus. There are several species of Cytospora that attack many different trees, but the symptoms are essentially the same. It gains entry through injuries in the bark, then the canker expands slowly over a period of months or years and may eventually kill the branch or tree. Sunken spots appear on the trunk or branch near the gumming. Spores of cytospora can be carried by wind or rain to other sites where they may create new infections if conditions are favorable. There can also be black, brown or orange spots on the bark accompanying this fungal infection. Once infected there are no fungicides that can control the disease. Bacterial canker is most common in cherries. For the most part, symptoms are like perennial canker except there can be a fermented odor from the bacteria’s activities. Prevention is the best defense against cankers. Remove infected wood and treat with a copper-based fungicide soon after leaf drop this fall.
Your biggest interest in gummosis should be that your tree is stressed. Maintaining fruit tree health is paramount to it paying you back with a bountiful harvest. Fertilize at least three times per year. Water consistently and deeply. Be diligent in your pruning, insect control and other maintenance practices. Your trees WILL thank you.