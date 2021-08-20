H Alvaro Jones also known as Jonesy, returned to his Heavenly Home, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. He was born March 29, 1935 to Mark Alloid Jones and Mary Louise Willmore in Fairview, ID.
Alvaro grew up in Fairview with his five brothers and two sisters. He spent several years there and then moved to Preston where he attended school. He met his sweetheart, Beverly Jean Call, at the Snooty Cat Cafe, where she was working as a car hop. They were later married on June 5, 1958, in the Logan Utah Temple. Bev was the love of his life. Throughout their life they enjoyed camping, wood-working and get-togethers with his family. Alvaro will be remembered by his kind heart, Dutch oven cooking but most of all his love for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, his children Rodney (Clydelle) of Preston, ID; Teresa (Chris) of Hazelton ID; David (Cindy) of Preston, ID; Debbie (Jack) of Salt Lake City, UT; Laurie (Dan) of Preston, ID. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, a brother and sister, Alfred (Clareen) Jones of Preston, and Mary Lue (Zip) Chandler of Rupert, Idaho.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Tom, Gary, Troy, and by a sister, Ramona. We extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to FCMC and especially to all the doctors and nurses that gave excellent care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed live and may be watched Tuesday at 11 a.m. (MST) by clicking on the link in his obituary at webbmortuary.com. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com