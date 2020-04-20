About 64 million households across the nation are receiving paper questionnaires in the coming days as the U.S. Census Bureau continues to collect responses for 2020. The State of Idaho currently has a 52.1% response rate with Ada County leading at 63%. Franklin County is close behind at 56%.
The public can still respond online or by phone, or they can return the paper questionnaire by mail in the enclosed envelope. Census takers will follow up at a later date with all households that do not respond on their own. Responses on the census should cover the number of people living at that address as of April 1.