A Cache Valley handyman is trying to raise funds for a Preston woman in “horror story” living conditions.
Joseph Little, who operates Jumping Joe Handyman Services in Nibley, isn't content to just fix Preston resident Janet Stricko's floor, he wants to see her living conditions improved period.
To do that, he's embarked on a fund-raising campaign to obtain the funds needed to improve her living space. On Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, Little, his friends, and his family, will be at the Stokes Parking Lot selling cookies, brownies, suckers, lemonade, and other snacks to raise funds for Stricko's home repairs. Some of her friends, church members and leaders are also helping, he said.
"Hopefully, the community can rally around and help this lady," said Mayor Dan Keller. He has been trying to help the situation by researching health and welfare programs that can benefit Stricko.
Littles' wife, Kaylyn, has also created a GoFundMe page for the same reason. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/utpkt-janet. To date, 32 donors have raised $2,917 of the $10,000 estimates is needed to help out Stricko.