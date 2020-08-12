The West Side School District is sponsoring an evening with Hank Smith, Monday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Dahle Auditorium.
Smith is a popular, entertaining, motivational speaker and is a bestselling author of many books and audio CDs, including, “Be Happy,” “Unconquerable,” and “Running Down Your Dreams.”
From Mapleton, Utah, Smith earned his MBA from Utah State University and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Brigham Young University. He also has an MBA from Utah State University and a Ph.D. from Brigham Young University. In addition to his work in consulting with companies and families, Hank has presented at nationwide and international programs, several University Education Weeks and various forums around the country.
He enjoys marathons and hiking with his family.
Smith will discuss parenting strategies. The event is free and open to the public.