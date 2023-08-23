Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Chicago tournament tis past week. In Flight 1, Michael Cunningham Jr. finished first with 6 points. Jeff Birch was second with 3 points. Jay Grunig and Michael Cunningham senior finished tied for third with 1 point each. Chad Christensen and Sawyer Jensen tied for fifth with 0 points. In Flight 2, Barry Hawkes was first with 6 points. Randy Larsen and Scott Heusser tied for second with 2 points. David Anderson, Don Newbold, Kim Johnson, and Dean Blaisdell all tied for fourth with 1 point each. Skins were won by Michael Cunningham Jr., Jeff Birch, Steve Summers, Dean Blaisdell, and David Anderson.
Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a scramble this past week. There were three teams that tied for low net, Bob Kent/Rick Theurer, Kay Swainston/Kim Johnson, and Darin Hess/Dave Seamons. They all shot 31. In the optional games, Kent/Theurer and Seamons/Hess were low with their 31. In the gross division, Michael Cunningham Jr./Michael Cunningham, Bill Nash/Joe Greene, and Darin Hess/Dave Seamons tied for low with 32's. The team of Mike Anderson and Steve Bergquist won the lone skin with a birdie on 17.
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Preston Education Foundation "Golfing Fore Kids" scramble on Saturday. The Low team with a gross score of 57 was Darron, Sara, Garrett, and Sydney Kelley representing Kelley Family Dentistry. In second was the team of Josh Thomas, Taylor Pingree, Blane Ibey, and Tanya Ogden representing Franklin County Medical Center with a 58. Third place with a score of 60 was Jed Miles, Tony Roberts, Rory Patterson, and Marshall Taylor representing Malouf. The fourth place team that lost the scorecard playoff with a score of 60 was Mike and Karolee Read and Dave and Pam Seamons representing Stokes Market.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Stokes Couples Tournament on Saturday, August 26th. It will be a 1:30 shotgun start. The entry fee for non-members is $140 per team and includes cart, green fees, entry, dinner, and prizes for both players. Entry For Members with a cart is $104. You may call the pro shop to register at 208-852-2408.
