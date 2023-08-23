Support Local Journalism

Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Chicago tournament tis past week. In Flight 1, Michael Cunningham Jr. finished first with 6 points. Jeff Birch was second with 3 points. Jay Grunig and Michael Cunningham senior finished tied for third with 1 point each. Chad Christensen and Sawyer Jensen tied for fifth with 0 points. In Flight 2, Barry Hawkes was first with 6 points. Randy Larsen and Scott Heusser tied for second with 2 points. David Anderson, Don Newbold, Kim Johnson, and Dean Blaisdell all tied for fourth with 1 point each. Skins were won by Michael Cunningham Jr., Jeff Birch, Steve Summers, Dean Blaisdell, and David Anderson.

Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League played a scramble this past week. There were three teams that tied for low net, Bob Kent/Rick Theurer, Kay Swainston/Kim Johnson, and Darin Hess/Dave Seamons. They all shot 31. In the optional games, Kent/Theurer and Seamons/Hess were low with their 31. In the gross division, Michael Cunningham Jr./Michael Cunningham, Bill Nash/Joe Greene, and Darin Hess/Dave Seamons tied for low with 32's. The team of Mike Anderson and Steve Bergquist won the lone skin with a birdie on 17.


