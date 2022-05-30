The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Total Net tournament this past week. The Low Net team was Joe Greene and Bill Nash. In the Optional Games, Bill Nash was low net with a 32 and Darin Hess finished second with a net 34. Bill Nash also won low gross with a score of 34. Darin Hess and Joe Greene tied with matching 36’s. Dave Seamons, Darin Hess, and Mike Anderson had skins.
The Open League played a 4 Clubs and a Putter tournament on the back nine. In Flight 1, Dustin Richardson won low gross with a 33. Sawyer Jensen finished second with a 35. In the net division, Michael Cunningham shot the low round of 32. Stan Cahoon was second with a 35. In Flight 2, Curt Kidd was low gross with a 41. Donna Cunningham, Eli Jensen, and Pam Anderson tied for second with matching 44’s. In the Flight 2 net division, David Anderson, Kim Johnson, and Steve Anderson all tied for first with matching 34’s. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Eli Jensen, Curt Kidd, David Anderson, and Steve Anderson.
The course hosted the Dustin Richardson Construction Tournament last week. In flight 1 gross division, Ryan Seamons finished first with a 57. David Hancock was second with a 60, and Dylan Hardy was third with a 61. In the net division, Chick Lignell finished first with a 55.2, Lance Alder was second with a 56.8, and Dallin Davids was third with a 59.4.
In Flight 2 gross division, Shane Demler finished first with a 63. Dave Seamons, Todd Williams, and Kyle Allen tied for second with matching 64’s. In the net division, Wiley Losee was first with a 54.8, Daren Almond was second with a 55.5, and Nate Hadley was third with a 56.8.
In Flight 3 gross division, Lance Hemsley and Beau Davids finished tied for 1st with matching 65’s. Beau Hostetler and Jordan Hodge tied for third with matching 68’s. In the net division, Gary Davids finished first with a 55.8, Jason Zundel was second with a 57.2, and Mark Kress was third with a 57.8.
In Flight 4 gross division, Rod Harrison was first with a 68. Braden Brown was second with a 69 and Bob Payne was third with a 70. In the net division, Jeff Oyler was first with a 55.2, Josef Benglan was second with a 57.5, and Jim Thomas and Ken Degn tied for third with matching 59.4’s.
In Flight 5 gross division, Hunter Payne was first with a 68, Kyle Zundel was second with a 72, and Spencer Clark was third with a 74. In the net division, Scott Blaisdell was first with a 54.4, Mark Ipsen was second with a 57.2, and Mike Harris and Mike Oxx tied for third with matching 58.8’s.
REGISTRATION FOR SUMMER PROGRAM
Preston Golf and Country Club is now taking registration for their summer program. There are multiple options available depending on skill level, age, and commitment. Parents may find all the information about the program on the Preston Junior Golf Program Facebook page. You may also register your youth through that page and then pay the first day. The summer long program runs every Wednesday for 8 weeks starting June 8th. Individual and small group lessons are also available upon request. Ladies clinics start on June 5th and run throughout July and August every Wednesday night at 5:30. For more information or to register over the phone, call 208-852-2408.