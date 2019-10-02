Happy 80th birthday 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Happy 80th Birthday to the most wonderful, giving, and loving mom ever. You are the greatest! Love, your family Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Birthday Mom Love News Trending Today New gown, same grit: Deserae Turner voted Green Canyon homecoming queen Options unveiled: Community plaza, ice skating rink part of proposal for Logan's Center Block Two drivers injured in serious Smithfield crash Minivan found stuck on Highline Trail Logan residents urge city to improve softball fields