Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men's League finished up their regular season last week. In the last round of the final third, Brandon Harris and Loyd Field finished first in the total net format with a total of 67. In the optional games, Brandon Harris was first gross and net with a 33 and 31 respectively. Dave Seamons was second gross and net with 36 and 35 respectively. Skins were won by Brandon Harris, Max Gregory, Joe Greene, and Bill Nash. In the final third, Brandon Harris and Loyd Field finished first with a 5 week total of 277. Darin Hess and Dave Seamons were second with a 286 total. Max Gregory and Howard Thomas were third with a 290 total. Don Newbold and Stan Cahoon were fourth with a 197 total. The winners of each third with play in the finals this week. The winners of the first third were Dave Seamons and Darin Hess and the winners of the second third were Mike Anderson and Steve Bergquist.
Preston Golf and Country Club's Open League played a Blind Partner Average last week. The team of Logan Lyons/Rick Allen and Chad Christensen/Nick Anderson tied for first with a 34.5 net average. The teams of Jake Hess/Shane Spackman, Jay Grunig/Zac Keller, and Dean Blaisdell/Randy Larsen tied for third with 36 net averages. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Steve Westerberg, Mike Anderson, Dave Atkinson, and Mark Ipsen.