Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a net best ball this past week. Brandon Harris and Loyd Field shot the low round of the week with a score of 31. In the optional individual games, Bob Wright and Brandon Harris tied for low gross with matching 36’s. Bob Wright and Bill Nash tied for low net with matching 33’s. Bob Wright and Brandon Harris each won a skin as well.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Stableford tournament this past week on the front nine. In the First Flight, Gerald Smith finished first with a score of 6 points. Chad Christensen and Steve summers tied for second with 4 points. Chance Randall, Corey Welker, Nick Anderson, and Steve Croft finished tied for 4th with 3 points. In the Second Flight, Barry Hawkes was first with a 9 point total. Steve Anderson was second with 7 points. Dave Atkinson, Jeff Sessions, and Steve Westerberg finished tied for third with 6 points.
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Preston City Amateur on August 9th and 10th. In the Championship Flight, Ryan Seamons won wire to wire shooting a 67 in the first round and 66 in the final round for a 9-under par total. He finished 4 shots ahead of Nate Nyman. Nyman shot 68 in the first round and then followed that up with a 69. Alex Stulce finished third with an even-par 142. Sawyer Jensen and Andrew Obermeyer tied for 4th with a 147 total. Dustin Richardson won lap money shooting a final round 71. In the First Flight, Dave Seamons finished first with a 130 net total. Kevin Degn finished second with a 132 total. Edward Heath was third with a 135. Shane Demler won Lap with a second-round 66. In the Second Flight, Kyle Allen finished first with a 129 net total. Preston Henrie finished second with a 130 total. Mike Anderson of Blackfoot finished third with a 131 total. Galen Alvey and Kelly Knowles finished tied for 4th with matching 137 totals. In the Third Flight, Garrett Ward finished first with a net 131. Steve Summers was second with a 132 total. Syd Sadler was third with a total of 136. Logan Lyons finished fourth with a 138. Jordan Snedaker won Lap money with a second-round 68. In The Fourth Flight, Barry Hawkes finished first with a net total of 127. Baker Ward was second with a 131 total. Spencer Clark was third with a 140 total. Mark Ipsen was fourth with a 141 total. Jerren Cundick, Kevin Hall, and Kim Johnson all tied for 5th with matching 144 net total.