Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a net best Miball last week. The team of Loyd Field and Brandon Harris shot the low round of 31 on the back nine. In the optional games portion, Harris and Field won the low net and Dave Seamons and Darin Hess were second with a net 32. The same two teams tied for low gross with matching 33’s. Skins were won by the teams of Brandon Harris and Loyd Field, Ethan Pearson and Jackson Porter, and Mike Nielsen and Lamont Harris.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Modified Scramble tournament last week. In the First Flight gross division, Sawyer Jensen, Jackson Porter, and Chad Christensen tied with matching 34’s. in the net division, Jon Blaisdell was first with a 32, Rick Allen finished second with a 33, and Craig Buttars and Mike Cunningham were tied for third with 34’s. In the Second Flight gross division, Craig Allen, Dean Blaisdell, and George Young all tied for first with matching 40’s. In the net division, Zac Keller, Craig Allen, Pam Anderson, and Nick Anderson all tied for first with matching 36’s. In the Third Flight gross division, Don Grunig and Scott Blaisdell tied for first with matching 41’s. David Anderson, Natalie Van Vleet, and Mike Harris finished tied for third with matching 43’s. In the net division, Don Newbold, Richard Westerberg, and Kay Swainston tied for first with matching 35’s. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Chad Christensen, Jon Blaisdell, Channing Hemsley, Curt Kidd, Shane Spackman, Randy Larsen, Don Grunig, Steve Anderson, and Scott Blaisdell.