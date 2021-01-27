Two Idaho legislators that represent Franklin County are among 94 legislators named Ag All Stars by Food Producers of Idaho based upon their voting records on selected pieces of legislation in the 2020 Idaho Legislative Session.
Both Senator Mark Harris of Soda Springs and Rep. Mar Gibbs, of Grace, supported the following pieces of recent legislation:
H356 (dealing with nutrient management plans for housed at ISDA)
H382 (water district meetings, watermasters, election and appointment of water district treasures)
H487a (pesticides and chemigation)
H560a (valuation of agriculture lands)
H582 (willfull and misconduct related to Workers Comp)
H592 (forfeiture of stockwater rights)
H615 (water rights burden of proving the forfeiture)
S1289 (grouping of certain lands for assessment purposes)
S1321a (clear standard regarding intent to harm in case involving physical aggression – Worker’s Comp)
S1329 (career ladder for career technical education teachers and to provide certification)
Food Producers of Idaho, representing over 45 different agriculture commodity and farm organizations in Idaho, annually honors legislators for their voting record on issues supported or opposed by the organization. According to Executive Director Rick Waitley, the first year a legislator is honored, the award is an Ag License plate that reads, “AL STR”. Each year after the initial award, a smaller plate with that year engraved on it is presented to each honoree.
The award has been presented for the last 21 legislative sessions.