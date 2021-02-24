Cole Harris signed recently to play football with Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana. The Preston High senior played both football and basketball at PHS the last two years.
Harris played wide receiver for Preston High School's football team. He said he had to be convinced to play the sport, but is glad he did and credited his team mates and coaches for helping him get to this point.
"I'm really grateful for all the support I've got, and all the love I've got from Preston," he said. "It's an amazing opportunity."
Of the offers Harris received, this one was "his best fit between playing football and what he wants to study," said his father, Clint. Cole plans to study biology and go into the medical field.
His coaches spoke highly of Cole. "The two years he's been here, he's been a good influence - a great teammate in basketball and football. You aren't going to find a kid that puts more effort in - you know you are going to get 100 percent from him and it rubs off on the other players. I'm just happy for him and proud of him," said Coach Tyler Jones.
PHS Football Coach Eric Thorson agreed. "Cole is an athlete that you absolutely love, will always miss and it is just a true pleasure to be his coach... He makes every environment better. He's an outstanding football player and a better person," said Thorson. "We will definitely miss him and the leadership and precedence he's set as an athlete here, we hope will carry over to the athletes coming through. I know the athletes will miss him too," said Thorson.
Thorson said Cole's attitude was exemplary. "He's someone who isn't always looking for the limelight. The majority of what he did (was hustle.) He's filling up the stats on the defensive side, and that's not what gets in the newspaper all the time, but it saves your team. He's building kids up. He has a positive attitude. We had some players get injured. He's showing up to their house with a slurpee, making sure they are all right. He just fits the bill of a leader," said Thorson.
"My parents taught me good standards, how to be nice to people, to really treat other people how I want to be treated," Cole said. It is a standard he likes holding himself to, it gives him a "good sense of purpose," he said.
Cole is excited to play for Rocky Mountain, and further his education for his future. "I'm really excited. I really love the game of football and a glad I can play beyond high school," he said.
This wasn't a good year for getting an athletic scholarship, said Coach Thorson. Colleges and universities held a lot of their scholarships for athletes that qualified last year, but couldn't play due to the coronavirus. Cole believes he received the scholarship because the bulk of it was academic.
He is the son of Clint and Becky Harris, and grandson of Randy and Cindy Harris and Brian and Kathy Hyde.