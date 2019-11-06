Haslams named Lamplighter and Queen of Lights

Craig and Janet Haslam were named the 2019 Festival of Lights Lamplighter and Queen of Lights at the Candlelight Dinner held Saturday.
Craig, who has owned and operated Preston Drug for the last 40 years, noted that now is a wonderful time to live, due to the modern improvements to the pharmaceutical industry, he said. “Its a pleasant thing to see all the things we can now treat and help that we didn’t used to be able to great and help as much,” he said.
Craig grew up on his father’s homestead 10 miles west of Burley. The family worked hard turning this land into a productive family farm. He graduated from Minico High School in 1968, where he was the salutatorian for his class. He received A’s in all his classes but one; he received a B+ in typing. This is quite ironic, since he has typed every day since as a pharmacist.
After serving a two year mission to Rio de Janerio, Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, graduated from Idaho State University with a major in pharmacy in 1975. When an opportunity came his way in 1980 to open Preston Drug he took it. Today, his children and other members of the community work with him at the pharmacy. He is known for his willingness to help anyone in need, even going back to the drug store to meet someone in need.
In 1973 Craig married Janet Coltrin, who grew up in Franklin, and graduated from Preston High School in 1969. hey are the parents of three girls and four boys. Today they have 19 grandchildren, and one great grandson.
For several years, the couple lived in Franklin, where Craig served on the Franklin City Council two terms. During that time he helped with Franklin’s first sewer line and to enclose the main irrigation ditches. In 1986 Franklin City awarded him with the Outstanding Citizen Award during the Idaho Day celebrations.
He enjoys serving others, whether in the countless callings for his church, or the numerous hours flipping burgers at the Lion Club’s stand during rodeo weekend. Craig has also sung in the Rotary Christmas Concert since 1976, and can often be found sharing his talent for song at many funerals in the community, or helping out with someone’s yard work.
Utilizing the Portuguese he learned on his mission, Craig has gotten to know and love the local Latin community.
Craig’s philosophy is:
Keep a smile on your lips
A song in your heart
And always be free to help.