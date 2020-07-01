Since it opened six years ago, Hatch Flooring has rented space in two different locations in Preston. On June 1, brothers Ammon, Jared and Todd Hatch moved their flooring business into its own home at 1012 West 800 North, Preston. Between them and two nephews who lay flooring, the Hatches offer 80 years of experience in the business, said Ammon.
The Hatch brothers offer what they believe are the best products available to their growing customer base.
“We have weeded out the lines we think are low quality or that provide low customer service,” said Ammon, “because we rely on word of mouth (advertising),” he said.
Hatch Flooring offers carpet, vinyl, tile and LVP/LVT (Luxury Vinyl Plank/Tile), for commercial and residential spaces. The showroom has samples from a variety of companies on display, such as Marquis, Karndean, Mohawk, Republic, LM Hardwoods and Dal Tile.
They’ve done flooring in residential homes from apartment, to mansions, to Walmarts to Targets hospitals., Pretty much everything. churches, schools. Such as Hometown Auto, Preston Golf Course, and Kunz Tax.
Although most selections are ordered in for customers, Hatch Flooring has their most popular products on hand for rush jobs, said Ammon. As with many companies, Hatch Flooring has accumulated several remnant products. “We’ll be having a remnant sale here in the future,” he said.
Hatch Flooring is an all-family business. “We figure we are all invested to deliver the best quality service and product at the most reasonable price. We try to make sure that if there’s a problem we always get it fixed. We usually don’t have too many problems,” he said.
That teamwork seems to allow the company to hold down costs, which allows them to offer customers what they feel are some the best values of the valley.
“We beat Cache Valley prices pretty easily,” It’s not that we’re trying to, its just that our profit margins and labor are low enough that it just automatically does it,” said Ammon.