The June school board meeting for the West Side School District ended with a heartfelt thanks to two long-term staff who have decided to start enjoying their retirement.
Allen Hatch began working for West Side in 2004 as the district’s Transportation Supervisor. The safe transportation of the students at West Side has always been his primary focus. The board took this opportunity to thank him for keeping all the buses in good working order with regular maintenance, determining a bus routes safety during winter weather, and so much more.
Marcia Kendall has worked for West Side School District since 1988. Starting as a cook she worked her way up to Food Services Director. She has ensured delicious and nutritious meals to the students and staff. Over her more than 30 year time at west side she has maintained a great nutrition policy for the students of West Side, kept two separate kitchens running smoothly, kept her department “in the black” and the facilities in good repair.
There were many tears, from both the board and the retirees, when the school board handed them their plaque to commemorate their years of exemplary service.
Both Kendall and Hatch will be missed. The school board, administration, teachers, and members of the community expressed their heartfelt thanks to both of these dedicated employees.
During the meeting, the board also held a budget hearing in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year.
Unlike last year there will be pay raises but there has been a major shift in the pay scale for the district. In previous years there have been 17 different pay levels awarded based on how long a teacher had been with the district. That has now been abbreviated to 13 pay levels. It is important to note that despite whatever number the old pay level was and what the new one is, all salaries are slated to increase, and now increases from one year to the next will be similar as other years on the salary schedule. This change was done to bring the district in line with norms established by the state.
The pay of secretaries and substitute teachers was the next topic for consideration. Sometimes the district experiences trouble retaining and recruiting classified employees. At present the West Side School District’s pay level is competitive with other school districts in the state. The problem is that those other school districts cannot compete with businesses and industries that have a greater capacity to pay higher wages. Classified positions include but are not limited to bus drivers, substitute teachers, office staff, para-professionals, food service and janitorial.