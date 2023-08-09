Support Local Journalism

While nosing through the oldest, smallest metal granary on my property I discovered something historically fascinating.

A menagerie of items are now stored inside that structure with a crudely poured concrete floor. As I opened the swinging doors, bent, and missing a locking mechanism, I noticed some handwriting, in pencil on the inside of one of the doors. I recognized it immediately as my Dad’s scribble. I had swept the floors clean of residual grain and a dead mouse or two many times over the years. I had loaded and unloaded grain to and from this granary throughout the 1970s as a teen, but had never noticed the words and marks made by him back in 1958, until now.


