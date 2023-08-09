While nosing through the oldest, smallest metal granary on my property I discovered something historically fascinating.
A menagerie of items are now stored inside that structure with a crudely poured concrete floor. As I opened the swinging doors, bent, and missing a locking mechanism, I noticed some handwriting, in pencil on the inside of one of the doors. I recognized it immediately as my Dad’s scribble. I had swept the floors clean of residual grain and a dead mouse or two many times over the years. I had loaded and unloaded grain to and from this granary throughout the 1970s as a teen, but had never noticed the words and marks made by him back in 1958, until now.
I stood in amazement, putting those notations into context. I snapped a picture of it with my cell phone to memorialize it in case it continued to fade with weather elements. Some historical context is necessary for this story to make sense and have the desired impact.
Before Dad went to a full-time farming operation, he ran a Chevron gas station here on the main street of Preston. He always had a few acres to farm, but gradually added acreage, equipment and plans to expand it to be his full time gig. In the mid fifties, the gas station was shuttered and he began the daily 10 mile drive out to the fledgling dry farm north of town. I am unsure the exact acreage he was cultivating in 1958 but my guess is no more than a couple hundred acres.
The property where the granary I speak of is located was part of Grandpa Paul Thomas’s small dairy farm and also had a larger barn, a small “inside out” wooden granary, equipment shed and pasture for the half dozen milk cows whom I give credit for building a man’s character. This metal granary was the first one of its kind to be erected on the Thomas farm. Before all was said, sold and done … there would be a total of 7 such storage units, all much of a larger capacity than this original one.
The big trucks we used to haul the rewards of harvest were of a 1966 and 1968 model year, so in 1958, all Dad had to transport grain was his pick up truck and an older, smaller version of those F1600 trucks referred to in my previous story, “Still Small Voice of the Dry Farm.” I can remember this old truck, black and white, with a wooden box, broken down and no longer used, parked on the farm. I estimate that the capacity of the big box truck might have been about 260 bushels and the pickup bed could hold maybe 80 bushels.
On the left hand side of these double doors are the notations: “Big load” (meaning one load) and “Pick-up loads” (hash marks to show four loads). So extrapolating this with my estimates of the bushels above, I am guessing the granary held approximately 580-600 bushels that year. Far from its capacity of 1,500 bushels. If I then do the math of what Google says the price of hard winter wheat was in 1958: $1.58 per bushel times 600 bushels … gives Dad a gross income in the neighborhood of $948. In sharing these thoughts with Craig, who has the most memory knowledge of the farm, we both agreed this was obviously not the complete picture of the farm production. But still, what a perspective for me to think about and appreciate.
When I first saw these pencil marks, I became teary eyed and stood there a few moments trying to picture him unloading the grain into this granary. I assume he had some sort of grain elevator but I know much of it was hand shoveled as well. Hard, hot summer day work for a man I was yet to meet. A man who worked hard, but also worked smart. To run a large successful dry farm, you have to work smart or you fail. That describes my dad.
I need to find a way to protect those words on the door so that they last forever, just like the coins from his pockets, that last forever in my mind. Thanks Dad…JOB WELL DONE!!
