Every October for the past seven years, Jackie and Kim Hirschi and family, of Preston, stage their annual spook alley “Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow.” All money collected for entrance fees and food purchases goes to charity.
This year they are supporting an individual who is very close to their heart, their 18-month-old granddaughter, Grace Foote. Grace’s brain stem does not allow for her autotomic nervous system to work correctly, resulting in her stopping breathing when she sleeps. In adults this is called apnea. In children and infants, it is far worse. The cause at this point is yet to be determined, yet it is known that it is due to a defect within her brain stem.
Grace has had surgery and is likely to face further surgeries. Little is known as to what is ahead for Grace at this time. Yet what is known is that the ever-mounting hospital bills which face this young family are crippling. For this reason, along with the Hirschi’s continuing effort to create bags for the homeless, is the purpose of their Haunted Hollow event this year.
Since the Haunted Hollow first opened, Kim and Jackie Hirschi established “Hirschi’s for the Homeless” which supplied bags of necessary items to individuals in Franklin County and Cache Valley living on the streets.
For Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow, along with their new addition, Terror Alley, opening night this year was Friday, October 14. They will be open Thursday, October 27, Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29, 7-10 p.m., $3.00 for regular admission, $5 for Trick-Or-Treating. They will also have grilled hot dogs on Friday night and grilled hamburgers on Saturday night available for purchase. On Halloween, October 31, they will be open from 7–9 p.m., $5 for regular admission and $7 for Trick-Or-Treating.
Incorporated into their large back yard, located at 175 North 800 West, Preston, the Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow is a self-guided walk through graveyards, an insane asylum, zombies, doll playland, vampires, clowns, a mad scientist lab, vampires, zombies and witches as well as famous characters from favorite horror movies, and much, much more. There is a wide variety of animatronic items as well as live characters all on display with the aid of fog, strobe and fluorescent lighting all for the entrance fee.
Many years ago Jackie and Kim thought it was important to be an example to their children and grandchildren in helping people less fortunate. “We felt the best thing for them to do was to give. Even though we don’t have a lot to give, we must give what we can,” Jackie recalled. “That year we suggested that rather than purchase Christmas gifts for each other, they provide gifts to others by participating in actual community service.”
The idea was a hit with the whole family, which has carried this tradition on to this day. That’s when the situation of the homeless in Franklin and Cache County came to their attention and they decided to start “Hirschi’s for the Homeless,” an organization to create the supply bags. “It is too easy for people to turn their heads at those which are homeless and in such great need. I know, I was one of those individuals until one day I knew that I had to do something,” stated Jackie. “That is when the idea for the backpack came to be.”
These packs which includes a blanket, towel, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, bandages, umbrella, hat, gloves, socks and food, the Hirschi’s approached several businesses to see if they could put up signs in the store for donations. “We’d like to thank the now 20-plus businesses which let us put up signs in their store windows or by the cash registers as well as express our gratitude to the community for their generous donations,” said Jackie.
When Jackie was trying to find personal answers as to what more she could do to better her community, the idea of having a spook alley came to her mind. “It is important to give back to others. At first the idea of a spook alley surprised me, but then I felt that it was inspiration and moved on it with excitement,” Jackie recalled.
The idea of the annual Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow materialized in October 2017. Over 600 people came to the first Haunted Hollow. “We are now busting at the seams with visitors, each and every one we are so very grateful for,” stated Jackie.
Hirschi found a lot of the ideas for the spook alley on Pinterest as well as brainstorming ideas with the family. “We could not do this without the support of our children as well as our wonderful neighbors. They are all supportive of our efforts. We truly owe them a debt of gratitude,” offered Jackie.
With four children, 8 grandchildren (7 girls and 1 boy), the Hirschi’s hope that their children will one day continue this tradition of community pride, and a desire to share with others at all times. “I am amazed at what my mother puts together,” stated Kayla, Jackie and Kim’s daughter. “Mom works so hard and is so concerned that everyone that enters has a fantastic time.”
Another daughter of Kim and Jackie, Tristan adds: “My mom has always loved this community and this is her way of showing it. She saw a need for a family-friendly Halloween activity which could have far reaching effects and she went for it. That is what Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow and Terror Alley is, a family fun Halloween event in which everyone can participate.”
“We want this to be our legacy. We hope to continue this for as long as we possibly can,” stated Kim. “Each year my wife Jackie keeps making the Hollow bigger and better and this year she has truly succeeded. We want to thank all who have come to the Hollow in the past and those that have and will come this year. We are grateful for all of your support.”
The Hirschi’s invite all to come, mingle with friends, enjoy a warm fire on a fall night, have a treat, and you chose the scare, mild or terrifying, it is up to you. For more information, call 208-851-1113 and visit them on Facebook at Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow.
