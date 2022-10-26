haunted hollow

Jackie Hirschi, dressed up in her witch costume, stands by the Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow sign in the Hirschis’ front yard in Preston.

 Photo by THAYA GILMORE

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Every October for the past seven years, Jackie and Kim Hirschi and family, of Preston, stage their annual spook alley “Hirschi’s Haunted Hollow.” All money collected for entrance fees and food purchases goes to charity.

This year they are supporting an individual who is very close to their heart, their 18-month-old granddaughter, Grace Foote. Grace’s brain stem does not allow for her autotomic nervous system to work correctly, resulting in her stopping breathing when she sleeps. In adults this is called apnea. In children and infants, it is far worse. The cause at this point is yet to be determined, yet it is known that it is due to a defect within her brain stem.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.