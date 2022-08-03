Support Local Journalism

Not one, but two different fires continue to consume two separate haystacks belonging to Robert and Kim Hobbs of Franklin. The stacks are between an eighth and a quarter mile from each other.

Firefighters were paged out just after 5 p.m. on July 25, to the first fire, and just before 8 p.m. on July 28 for the second one.

