Not one, but two different fires continue to consume two separate haystacks belonging to Robert and Kim Hobbs of Franklin. The stacks are between an eighth and a quarter mile from each other.
Firefighters were paged out just after 5 p.m. on July 25, to the first fire, and just before 8 p.m. on July 28 for the second one.
Much speculation has been made over the cause of the fires, but the state fire marshal was unable to determine the cause, said Franklin County Fire Marshal Matt Gleed. Hobbs said the bales in the second stack all came from the same field, so when it started on fire, he checked the moisture content of 400 bales from that field that were in another stack and found “nothing over 10 percent” — a safe level. Wet bales of hay will heat up and can spontaneously combust.
According to both Robert and Gleed, the fire marshal will return when the fire has burned out to sift through the rubble and continue the investigation.
Hobbs hopes to learn the cause of the fires. The bales of the first stack were from several different fields, he said, making it harder for him to check moisture levels.
Local fire crews protected surrounding structures during both blazes, and let the huge stacks burn per Hobbs’ request, so they would have less mess to clean up. Hobbs lost about 425 tons in the first blaze and about 325 in the second one, he said.