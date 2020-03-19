Six people were taken to Franklin County Medical Center on Wednesday, March 18, following a head-on collision on HWY 91 at 7200 North. Four of them were taken by ambulance.
According to police records, a 2015 Chevy Sonic, driven northbound on HWY 91 by Amber King, was turning left onto 7200 North. She failed to see a 2016 Hyundai Elantra which was being driven southbound on HWY 91 by Tanya Negale. The Elantra struck the Sonic on the right front fender, sending the Sonic spinning. the Elantra went straight out into the field.
Both vehicles sustained extreme damage to their front ends. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles and seat belts were in use.
Two children were in the vehicle with King. There were also two passengers with Negale.
King was later transported to McKay Dee Hospital with a broken femur, internal bleeding and a broken neck. Her passengers' injuries were not as severe.
King was cited for failure to yield.