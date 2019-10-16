Although influenza (the flu) has not been a recent diagnosis made at Willow Valley Health Clinic or Health West Clinic in Preston, winter is coming and with it comes flu season.
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department has received a supply of flu vaccines to help protect locals from getting the disease this winter season.
Influenza (the flu) is a serious, contagious disease that attacks the respiratory tract in humans. The flu is different from a cold in that it comes on suddenly and symptoms may include fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, and body aches. Most people recover from influenza on their own. However, for some people influenza can be extremely serious, resulting in hospitalization and sometimes even death. The good news is there is a way to reduce the risk of contracting the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends doing the following:
1) Get a flu vaccination.
It is the single best way to prevent the flu. Remember, even if someone got a flu shot last year, they will still need the flu shot this year to be protected this flu season. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older. It is especially critical for some groups:
n older people over age 65
n young children, under age 2
n people with chronic lung disease (such as asthma and COPD), diabetes (type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurologic conditions, and certain other long-term health conditions
n pregnant women
n health care workers
2) Avoid close contact.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Those who are sick should keep their distance from others to protect them from getting sick, too.
3) Stay home when sick.
If possible, those who are sick should stay home from work, school, and errands. This will help prevent others from catching the illness.
4) Cover mouth and nose.
Cover one’s mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing may prevent those around from getting sick.
5) Clean hands.
Washing hands often helps protect from germs.
6) Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.
7) Practice other good health habits.
Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious foods.
The regular flu vaccine as well as high dose vaccine is now available at the Southeastern Idaho Public Health. To schedule an immunization contact the Franklin County Office at 208.852.0478 or visit siphidaho.org for more information.