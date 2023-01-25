Support Local Journalism

POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition.

Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an array of health care services regardless of a person’s ability to pay, announced this week that it is in the process of acquiring seven facilities across northern Utah, Southeast Idaho and Wyoming from Bear Lake Community Health Center.


