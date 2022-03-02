When the month of February appears on the calendar, most people think of it as the month of red or pink hearts and Valentines. To Susan West of Preston, she receives heart-shaped gifts she calls boxes that can also be referred to as a container, case, carton, bin or a receptacle that has a lid, flat base, sides, and can be any shape, oval, rectangular or heart-shaped made out of any type of material.
As a tourist at Yellowstone Park 40 years ago, Susan bought a 3-inch wide wooden heart-shaped box because she liked the shape of the box. Then she bought three other heart-shaped boxes from different places. Not knowing what to do with them, and rather than throwing them away, she thought maybe she should start a collection of boxes. “The box I bought in Yellowstone was empty and still is but I didn’t buy it to put anything in it. It is just a souvenir from Yellowstone with the name stamped on the lid,” said Susan.
Last summer, two of her grandchildren helped her organize a computer program to keep track of each box, where they came from and from who. They printed the information on a strip of paper and placed it in each container as to its history.
Now her collection of boxes numbers 1,578, and she is still adding to it. The boxes come from friends and family who travel and bring a heart-shaped box to her.
“When I look at all of these boxes, I think it’s a fun collection for me to help remind me of the places that I have been to, or the people who gave them to me and places they have been to,” recalls Susan. “The most recent one came from Africa from our daughter and her husband who visited there.”
Now retired, as a second-grade teacher for 32 years at Pioneer Elementary School in Preston, she also received a few boxes as gifts from her students over the years. Other places the boxes have come from are vacationers to Budapest, Shanghai, Thailand, Brazil, Hong Kong, Croatia, Panama, and Malaysia, to name a few places. The boxes are also made of all types of material like wood, metal, glass, ceramic, wicker, fabric, seashells, jewels, chocolate, 3-dimension with flowers, earrings, teddy bears and angels sitting on top of the lid, reversible tops, and very small hearts that are charm size, as well as they are in all colors.
“The most unusual one that I have comes from Morocco that is made with Ammonite, claimed to be a fossil 370 million years old,” said Susan.
With the help of her husband, Ralph, in planning how to display the boxes, most of the collection of boxes are displayed in five floor-to-ceiling, double-wide 7-foot tall shelves, with 12 glass and wood shelves as one huge wall bookcase in the living room. A track lighting strip attached to the ceiling shines towards the bookcase. Other boxes are under a glass top on the large coffee table.
With that many boxes in her collection, there are some duplicates that she keeps in a several separate shoeboxes.
“If there are heart-box traders who would like to trade with me for heart-shaped boxes with lids, I would be glad to talk with them,” invited Susan.
To reach Susan, contact Thaya Gilmore at 801-623-1759 and she will connect you.