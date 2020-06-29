Helen Johnson Henderson, aged 70, passed away from cancer on June 27, 2020, in Preston, Idaho. She was born in Preston, Idaho, on March 22, 1950, the only girl born to Herman and Ardell Henderson. She was a daughter, sister, aunt, and a faithful friend.
Helen graduated from Westside High School in Dayton, Idaho, and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Utah State University. She had various jobs over the years and especially enjoyed working for Utah State in the registration office.
She lived in Dayton, Idaho, most of her life but lived in Logan while she studied for her degree and worked for the university. Helen had the ability to laugh at herself. She worked hard on the farm and raised cattle to supplement her income. She planted vegetables and flowers each year and kept up the yard, making sure to keep it watered. She loved to do crafts and keep up on the news.
When Helen’s mother was ill, she was her caregiver and made sure that her mother looked good as well as had her needs taken care of. Helen loved her nieces and nephews and was always interested in what they were doing.
Helen is survived by one brother, Reed Henderson, niece Deborah Cannon, and nephew Timothy Henderson, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S. State Street, Preston Idaho with a viewing prior from 10-11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in the Preston Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, we encourage anyone who may have symptoms, possible exposure, or are at high risk to consider participating via our live feed, at the following Franklin County Funeral Home YouTube link: https://youtu.be/kjk26DeNjoA
