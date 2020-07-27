Farmers and ranchers feed our state, our nation, and in fact, our world. You work long hours to provide essential resources for us all, and in these challenging times, I want you to know that USDA is here to support you and your operation through our Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP. Whether farming one acre or many more, grow food for local markets or big supply chains, Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP has been created to help Idaho ranchers and farmers. Applications are being accepted through August 28.
In Idaho, already, 3,972 applications have been approved and $125 million disbursed as of July 23. Farmers still unsure about CFAP and their operation are encouraged to take five minutes to visit farmers.gov/cfap or call 877-508-8364 to learn about eligibility and options to apply.
CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. A range of commodities are eligible for CFAP, including potatoes, apples, malting barley and soybeans. A full list of eligible non-specialty, specialty, livestock, dairy, and wool commodities can be found at farmers.gov/cfap.