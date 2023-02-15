Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Heritage Development was strongly represented at the Franklin City Council meeting on Wed., Feb. 8, clarifying and focusing on meeting the city’s requirements to continue building on their interests south of town.

Three company representatives pledged the needed funds for the warranty bond between the city and the development. There was additional discussion on the final completion of Phase I, including the stop signs, pavement, manhole collars, hookup fees, and the extension of the conditional contract to cover two years after completion instead of just one.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.