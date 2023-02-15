...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY HAS BEEN LIFTED...
Air quality is forecast to improve significantly across the area.
Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has
cancelled the Air Quality Advisory.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
The Heritage Development was strongly represented at the Franklin City Council meeting on Wed., Feb. 8, clarifying and focusing on meeting the city’s requirements to continue building on their interests south of town.
Three company representatives pledged the needed funds for the warranty bond between the city and the development. There was additional discussion on the final completion of Phase I, including the stop signs, pavement, manhole collars, hookup fees, and the extension of the conditional contract to cover two years after completion instead of just one.
Eric Dursteler, city engineer, was questioned concerning the inspection of work to date. He assured the council that everything had been approved. Following the motion and vote to approve the construction, notes were added to update the city code and assure both parties that the next construction phases would have the necessary requirements in place ahead of the build.
The council gave Mayor Packer their approval to sign the bid contracts for RS Jobber out of Pocatello to install the water treatment plant tank, and West Tech out of Salt Lake City to supply the materials for the project. Bryan Smaka, engineer for Forsgren Engineering, explained the background on the bids and clarified the motion to move ahead on construction of Phase III. Mayor Packer indicated the columns in Phase I should be installed by March 15, and hookup will proceed from there. Phase II has a 28-day setting period before the polyurethane spray can be applied.
The base contract for Forsgren Engineering Services was approved for the mayor’s signature. Two task orders were also approved to extend the contract until 2028 and to cover the wastewater screen for the city, according to Craig Rasmussen, Division Manager.
Two business licenses were approved: Paul Loveday, for Cache Valley Pressure Washing, and Kevin Beck for an online retail business.
John Spicer of Franklin presented the requirements to become a Tree City USA. Developed and directed by the Arbor Day Foundation, the requirements involve creating a tree board or department in the city, creating tree care ordinances, maintaining a program with $2 per capita each year in improvements and education, and proclaiming an Arbor Day Celebration in the city. Mayor Packer pointed out that many of those things were accomplished last year, but the council was favorably impressed with the presentation. Spicer pledged his support and help through his work with Idaho Power.
Spring cleanup for the city will mirror the activities from 2022, with the last two weeks of April for green waste pickup, and the addition of another garbage bin in the city for other refuse. The council voted to contract with D’s Trees for the services.
Erin Munson has agreed to chair the city’s Easter celebration this year. Glowing accolades were expressed for her work from last year, and the city offered her any help she may need.
Hayden Kimpton has been hired as a new employee in Public Works. The mayor added that the snow plow and sander are functioning again. And as a final item, Dursteler reported that his evaluation of the rock in question from Nick Sanchez’s complaint in the Jan. 11 meeting is sitting squarely on Franklin City right of way. No action was taken on the issue.
