Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played their season finals last week. The three teams that have won thirds played a nine-hole Best Ball on the front. The team of Darin Hess/Dave Seamons won the Men’s League Championship title in an extra hole over the team of Brandon Harris/Loyd Field. Mike Anderson and Steve Bergquist finished third.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a One-Man Scramble this past week. In the First Flight, Sawyer Jensen finished first with a gross 28. Jay Grunig and Logan Lyons finished tied for second with matching 31’s. In the net division, Lance Hemsley was first with a 26. Nick Anderson was second with a 27. In the Second Flight gross division, Max Gregory was first with a 33. Corey Welker was second with a 35, and Craig Allen was third with a 36. In the net division, Don Grunig was first with a 25. Richard Westerberg was second with a 26. Don Newbold and Mark Ipsen finished tied for third with matching 28’s. Skins were won by Jay Grunig, Loyd Field, Mark Ipsen, Don Grunig, and Scott Blaisdell.